Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.90 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.23.

NYSE SEE opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Sealed Air by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 132,932 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $3,001,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

