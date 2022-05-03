SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux to “Reduce”

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($15.49) price target on the stock.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.74) to GBX 1,560 ($19.49) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.11) to GBX 1,585 ($19.80) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,600 ($19.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,003.45.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGXF stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.