Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “
SEKEY opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.
About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.
