Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 32.48%.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.90.

SMLR has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $157,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $4,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,659,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

