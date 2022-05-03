Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at B. Riley

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMLR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $320.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 44.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,898,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

