Semrush (SEMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. On average, analysts expect Semrush to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,477. Semrush has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

