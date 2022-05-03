Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (SVCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SVCT opened at GBX 92 ($1.15) on Tuesday. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.50 ($1.26). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.19.

