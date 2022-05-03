Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.