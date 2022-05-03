Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 273,817 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

