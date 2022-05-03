Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

SVC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.12. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 342,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 28.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

