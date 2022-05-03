Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Deborah Page Acquires 12,000 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) insider Deborah Page acquired 12,000 shares of Service Stream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,080.00 ($7,098.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11.

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited engages in the access, design, build, installation, and maintenance of networks in Australia. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Utilities. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

