ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Teresa Briggs Sells 932 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NOW opened at $484.50 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 440.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 8,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 111,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,201,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

