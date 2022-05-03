ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Christopher Bedi Sells 495 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $135,264.44.

On Monday, February 14th, Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $484.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $535.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 440.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

