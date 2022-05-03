ServiceSource International (SREV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.52%.

SREV opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.68. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 410,278 shares of company stock worth $515,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SREV shares. TheStreet upgraded ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceSource International in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

