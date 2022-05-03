Sesen Bio (SESN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/29/2022 – Sesen Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
- 4/27/2022 – Sesen Bio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Sesen Bio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – Sesen Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
SESN stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
