Sesen Bio (SESN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – Sesen Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

4/27/2022 – Sesen Bio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sesen Bio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Sesen Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

SESN stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 13.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sesen Bio by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

