Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.00) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.06) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 635 ($7.93).

LON SHB opened at GBX 591.50 ($7.39) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 593.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 609.61. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.60) and a one year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.35). The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

