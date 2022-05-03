Shell’s (SHEL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($34.35) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($29.67) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.46) to GBX 2,551 ($31.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,633 ($32.89).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,177 ($27.20) on Tuesday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,259.50 ($28.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,066.37. The company has a market cap of £164.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

