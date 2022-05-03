Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $933.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

