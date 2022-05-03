Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s current price.

SHEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $933.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

