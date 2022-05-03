Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

SFT opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

