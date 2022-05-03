Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Shift Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.02. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,515,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 711,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 4,010.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 598,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 621.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 342,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 752.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 218,592 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

