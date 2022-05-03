Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHECY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.