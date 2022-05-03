ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 954,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of SWAV opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $618,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,802 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,450.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,859 shares of company stock worth $17,048,004. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

