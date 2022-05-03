Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $630.00 at Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $937.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shopify from $900.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,064.64.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $452.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $610.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,037.00. Shopify has a 12-month low of $411.17 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 617.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.