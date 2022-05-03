Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $460.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $660.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,054.64.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $13.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,287. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $411.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $610.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,037.00.

Shopify shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 903,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,434,000 after purchasing an additional 187,833 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

