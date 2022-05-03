Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Expands By 21.1%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of YI opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47. 111 has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Get 111 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 111 by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 111 by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 111 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in 111 by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 111 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.