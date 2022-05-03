Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Drops By 19.4%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 303,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
