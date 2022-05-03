Short Interest in Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Drops By 18.7%

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,117,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 1,374,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anima from €4.80 ($5.05) to €5.00 ($5.26) in a report on Friday.

Anima Holding SpA is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

