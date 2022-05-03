Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Decreases By 18.8%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 283,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 26,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 249,383 shares of company stock worth $569,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $34.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.41.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

About ARCA biopharma (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

