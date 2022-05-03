Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Drops By 20.6%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Azimut Exploration from €32.50 ($34.21) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Azimut Exploration stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.