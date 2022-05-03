Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Decreases By 20.0%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

About Bank of Georgia Group (Get Rating)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

