Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Decreases By 20.0%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.80.
About Bank of Georgia Group (Get Rating)
