Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Expands By 23.1%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 315,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BPT traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

