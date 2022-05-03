Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rises By 25.4%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,600 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 627,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BRP by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $33,489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.50. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.71.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

