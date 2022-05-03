Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Drops By 19.2%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BURBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 2,280 ($28.48) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,280 ($28.48) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.51) to GBX 1,836 ($22.94) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,383.86.

BURBY opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

