Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Rises By 25.6%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 85.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 34.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 169.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Calyxt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.