Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Drops By 20.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of CZMWY opened at $121.26 on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $121.25 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average of $175.13.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.
