Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Drops By 19.6%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 108 ($1.35) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.