Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Grows By 22.2%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 484.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.
