Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Grows By 22.2%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 484.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

About Charter Hall Group (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

