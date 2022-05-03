Short Interest in China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Drops By 21.1%

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CHNUF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. China Education Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
About China Education Resources (Get Rating)
