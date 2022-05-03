Short Interest in China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Drops By 21.1%

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CHNUF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. China Education Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

