Short Interest in China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Decreases By 22.2%

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

CMHHY opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. China Merchants Port has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

