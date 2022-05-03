Short Interest in China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Decreases By 22.2%

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
CMHHY opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. China Merchants Port has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.
About China Merchants Port (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Merchants Port (CMHHY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.