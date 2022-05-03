Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Increases By 25.3%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Danakali stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

