Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Increases By 23.8%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 880,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $106,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

