Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Grows By 20.7%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,800.00.

DGEAF stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

