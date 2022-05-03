Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Grows By 21.9%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 300,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NYSE EARN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,296. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

