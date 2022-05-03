Short Interest in ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Grows By 20.4%

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 598,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on ENAV from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.90 ($5.16) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of EENNF remained flat at $$4.55 on Tuesday. ENAV has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

