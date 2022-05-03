Short Interest in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Declines By 21.3%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. 539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $36.85.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.40.
About Entrada Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
