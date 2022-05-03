Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Decreases By 19.6%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 193,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EZFill during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EZFill during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EZFill during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZFill in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZFill during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on EZFill in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

EZFL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 217,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,657. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.71. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

