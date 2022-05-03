Short Interest in Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Drops By 18.8%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDVRF opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Facedrive has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

