Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Drops By 21.9%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CARZ stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,225,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,301,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000.

