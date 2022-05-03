Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Increases By 22.3%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. 19,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

