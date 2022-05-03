Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Grows By 24.5%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 316,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLAD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

